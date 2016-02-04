UPDATE 1-U.S.-based stock funds post 5th straight week of withdrawals -Lipper

(New throughout, adds comments, details on various asset classes) By Tariro Mzezewa NEW YORK, Feb 4 Investors pulled $6.5 billion out of U.S.-based stock funds during the week ended Feb. 3, Lipper data showed on Thursday, as investors largely shunned risky financial assets for the fifth straight week. U.S.-based corporate investment-grade bond funds, another gauge of risk appetite, also saw significant cash withdrawals, with investors yanking $1.5 billion from the sector for an 11th straight week. U.S.-based emerging market debt funds posted $415 million in outflows, the group's 15th straight week of cash withdrawals, Lipper said. Taxable bond mutual bond funds had outflows of $523 million, their lightest since they began cash withdrawals 13 weeks ago, according to Lipper data. As investors shied away from risky assets, they continued to add U.S.-based government Treasury funds and high-yield municipal bond funds. Treasury funds attracted inflows totaling $1.5 billion for the eighth consecutive week, Lipper data showed. U.S.-based high yield muni funds posted inflows of $78.6 million, marking their 18th straight week of gains. Investors also did some bottom-fishing in some beaten-down sectors. "There's enough bad news fatigue," said Jeff Tjornehoj, head of Americas research at Lipper. "Oil prices have been low for a while, the U.S. economy isn't falling off a cliff, so how much worse can it get?" Commodities precious metals funds, which mainly invest in gold futures, had inflows of $893 million for a fourth straight week of inflows. Energy-sector stock funds took in $404 million during the week, Lipper data showed. Notably, U.S.-based investors added $2.1 billion to equity mutual funds for their first week of positive flows this year, but U.S.-based ETF investors pulled $8.6 billion during the same period, which led to the overall group to post $6.5 billion in cash withdrawals, Lipper said. The Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds. The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions): Sector Flows Pct of Assets Count Change($ Assets ($ blns) blns) All Equity Funds -6.549 -0.14 4,661.851 12,000 Domestic -8.195 -0.25 3,279.551 8,545 Equities Non-Domestic 1.646 0.12 1,382.300 3,455 Equities All Taxable Bond 0.148 0.01 2,137.675 6,113 Funds All Money Market -3.832 -0.16 2,391.083 1,155 Funds All Municipal 0.673 0.18 367.393 1,509 Bond Funds (Reporting by Tariro Mzezewa; Editing by Diane Craft, Jennifer Ablan and David Gregorio)