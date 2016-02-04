版本:
UPDATE 1-U.S.-based stock funds post 5th straight week of withdrawals -Lipper

(New throughout, adds comments, details on various asset
classes)
    By Tariro Mzezewa
    NEW YORK, Feb 4 Investors pulled $6.5 billion
out of U.S.-based stock funds  during the week ended Feb. 3,
Lipper data showed on Thursday, as investors largely shunned
risky financial assets for the fifth straight week.
    U.S.-based corporate investment-grade bond funds, another
gauge of risk appetite, also saw significant cash withdrawals,
with investors yanking $1.5 billion from the sector for an 11th
straight week. U.S.-based emerging market debt funds posted $415
million in outflows, the group's 15th straight week of cash
withdrawals, Lipper said.
    Taxable bond mutual bond funds had outflows of $523 million,
their lightest since they began cash withdrawals 13 weeks ago,
according to Lipper data.
    As investors shied away from risky assets, they continued to
add U.S.-based government Treasury funds and high-yield
municipal bond funds. Treasury funds attracted inflows totaling
$1.5 billion for the eighth consecutive week, Lipper data
showed. U.S.-based high yield muni funds posted inflows of $78.6
million, marking their 18th straight week of gains.
    Investors also did some bottom-fishing in some beaten-down
sectors. 
    "There's enough bad news fatigue," said Jeff Tjornehoj, head
of Americas research at Lipper. "Oil prices have been low for a
while, the U.S. economy isn't falling off a cliff, so how much
worse can it get?"
    Commodities precious metals funds, which mainly invest in
gold futures, had inflows of $893 million for a fourth straight
week of inflows. Energy-sector stock funds took in $404 million
during the week, Lipper data showed.
    Notably, U.S.-based investors added $2.1 billion to equity
mutual funds for their first week of positive flows this year,
but U.S.-based ETF investors pulled $8.6 billion during the same
period, which led to the overall group to post $6.5 billion in
cash withdrawals, Lipper said. 
    The Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports issued by
U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds.
    The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the
week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions):
    
 Sector            Flows          Pct of  Assets         Count
                   Change($       Assets  ($ blns)       
                   blns)                                 
 All Equity Funds  -6.549         -0.14   4,661.851      12,000
 Domestic          -8.195         -0.25   3,279.551      8,545
 Equities                                                
 Non-Domestic       1.646          0.12   1,382.300      3,455
 Equities                                                
 All Taxable Bond   0.148          0.01   2,137.675      6,113
 Funds                                                   
 All Money Market  -3.832         -0.16   2,391.083      1,155
 Funds                                                   
 All Municipal      0.673          0.18     367.393      1,509
 Bond Funds                                              
 
 (Reporting by Tariro Mzezewa; Editing by Diane Craft, Jennifer
Ablan and David Gregorio)

