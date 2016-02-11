Investors pull $1.5 bln from U.S.-based stock funds -Lipper

NEW YORK Feb 11 Investors pulled $1.5 billion from U.S.-based stock funds during the week that ended Feb. 10, Lipper data showed on Thursday, as money fled the riskier assets for the sixth straight week.

Taxable-bond funds attracted $1.6 billion in new cash during the same period, marking their third straight week of inflows, according to data from the fund research service.

Money-market funds posted $4.1 billion in outflows during the weekly period, Lipper said.

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Chris Reese)