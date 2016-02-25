CORRECTED-U.S.-based stock funds post eighth straight week of outflows -Lipper

UPDATE 1-BNY Mellon profit rises 29 pct on lower costs
Jan 19 Bank of New York Mellon Corp said on Thursday fourth-quarter profit increased 29.04 percent as expenses fell and net interest revenue rose.
(Corrects date of flows in first paragraph to Feb. 24, not Feb. 25)
NEW YORK Feb 25 U.S.-based stock funds posted $2.8 billion in outflows during the week that ended Feb. 24, Lipper data showed on Thursday, adding an eighth week to the funds' streak of outflows.
Taxable bond funds based in the U.S. attracted $5.1 billion during the same period, their fifth consecutive week drawing in net new money, Lipper said.
Relatively low-risk money-market funds took in $3.5 billion in the weekly period, according to the fund research service. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Chris Reese)
* George Weston Limited and Loblaw Companies limited announce management succession
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S