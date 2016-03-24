U.S.-based stock funds take in nearly $2 bln in latest week -Lipper

NEW YORK, March 24 U.S.-based stock funds took
in nearly $2 billion in the week ended March 23, Lipper data
showed on Thursday, as investors showed a new willingness to buy
riskier assets.
Taxable bond mutual fund and exchange-traded funds in the
United States took in $5.9 billion during the week, their ninth
straight week of inflows, according to the fund research
service.
Investors withdrew $18.7 billion from U.S.-based
money-market funds during the same period, one week after those
relatively low-risk funds posted nearly $36 billion in outflows,
Lipper said.
(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by James Dalgleish)