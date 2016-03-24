UPDATE 1-U.S.-based emerging-market funds attract most money in 3 years

(Recasts throughout; adds details on mutual fund and ETF flows,
By Trevor Hunnicutt
NEW YORK, March 24 Investors showed fresh
willingness to buy risky financial assets in the latest week,
delivering U.S.-based emerging-market stock funds their largest
inflows in more than three years, Lipper data showed on
Thursday.
The funds, which invest in more speculative global markets,
took in $3 billion during the week ended March 23, their largest
intake since January 2013 and the third-greatest week of inflows
since Lipper record-keeping began in 1992.
The reassessment came as fears about China's slowdown
receded and the U.S. Federal Reserve scaled down its
expectations of U.S. interest-rate increases to two hikes from
an estimated four hikes through 2016.
"To an investor that sounds good," said Tom Roseen, head of
research services at Lipper. "We've had a marvelous five weeks
and people now are going to sit back and evaluate where we are."
U.S.-based high-yield junk bond funds attracted $2.2 billion
during the week, their sixth straight week netting new cash.
Funds focused on higher-grade corporate bonds took in $1.3
billion, according to Lipper.
Overall, U.S.-based taxable bond mutual fund and
exchange-traded funds pulled in $5.9 billion, their ninth
straight week of inflows. U.S.-based stock funds netted nearly
$2 billion in the week, according to the fund research service.
Investors withdrew $18.7 billion from U.S.-based
money-market funds, one week after those relatively low-risk
funds posted nearly $36 billion in outflows. Investors withdrew
$360 million from Treasury funds, another safe haven, during the
same period, Lipper said.
Pension plans, foundations and endowments were among the
investors moving funds from cash into emerging market funds like
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in recent weeks,
according to Paul Young, a spokesman for the fund's issuer,
BlackRock Inc.
EEM returned 10.5 percent over the one-month period that
ended Wednesday, and ETFs in the category have delivered nine
consecutive weeks of positive returns, according to Lipper.
Among stock funds, investors were focused on opportunities
outside the United States. U.S.-based funds focused on domestic
shares shed $1.6 billion during the week, while stock funds
focused on international companies attracted $3.6 billion.
The flow data did not include transactions on Thursday, when
U.S. stocks broke a five-week winning streak and a strengthening
dollar weighed on commodity-related shares.
U.S.-based stock mutual funds posted net outflows of $1.5
billion while stock ETFs attracted $3.5 billion over the weekly
period, Lipper said.
The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the
week, including ETFs (in $ billions):
Sector Flow Chg Pct of Assets Count
($ blns) Assets ($ blns)
All Equity Funds 1.980 0.04 5,008.597 11,970
Domestic Equities -1.579 -0.04 3,534.312 8,529
Non-Domestic Equities 3.559 0.24 1,474.286 3,441
All Taxable Bond Funds 5.858 0.27 2,179.158 6,026
All Money Market Funds -18.702 -0.78 2,373.472 1,175
All Municipal Bond Funds 0.901 0.25 362.317 1,406
