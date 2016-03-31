Investors move into money funds, high-grade bond funds -Lipper

NEW YORK, March 31 Risk aversion was on display this week as investors poured $12.1 billion into U.S.-based money market funds and $112 million into U.S.-based corporate investment-grade bond funds, Lipper data showed on Thursday.

The investor shift came as U.S.-based stock mutual funds posted $4 billion in outflows and U.S.-based taxable bond mutual funds $596 million in withdrawals for the week ended March 30, Lipper said.

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Leslie Adler)