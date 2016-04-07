版本:
Investors show fresh appetite for stock, bond funds - Lipper

NEW YORK, April 7 Investors piled into stock and bond mutual funds during the latest week, Lipper data showed on Thursday, adding $3.2 billion to U.S.-based stock funds.

Taxable bond funds in the United States attracted $818 million during the week to April 6, data from the fund research service showed. Money-market funds posted $21.3 billion in outflows during the same period. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by James Dalgleish)

