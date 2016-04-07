版本:
2016年 4月 8日

UPDATE 1-Stock ETFs add sixth week to streak of inflows -Lipper

(Adds details on mutual funds and ETF, byline)
    By Trevor Hunnicutt
    NEW YORK, April 7 Exchange-traded fund investors
showed continued confidence in U.S. markets, delivering stock
ETFs based in the country $3.5 billion and their sixth straight
week of net new cash during the latest week, Lipper data showed
on Thursday.
    Stock mutual funds in the United States, by contrast, posted
$328 million in outflows in the week that ended April 6,
according to the data.
    "ETF investors have fueled the bull market since the end of
February," said Jeff Tjornehoj, Lipper's head of Americas
research.
    Inflows into stock funds were focused on those invested in
U.S.-based companies, which took in $2.3 billion following two
weeks of outflows. International stock funds attracted just $888
million, Lipper said.
    "They did like technology and utilities, which is an odd
combination because utilities are a defensive play and
technology is an aggressive one," said Tjornehoj.
    U.S. technology funds took in $767 million during the week
while utilities sector funds added $485 million in cash.
Utilities have netted $2.3 billion in cash this year on a strong
performance streak, according to Lipper.
    Taxable bond funds in the United States attracted $818
million during the week to April 6, data from the fund research
service showed.
    Some of the most popular funds offered yield or protection
from inflation.
    Investors added $156 million during the week to
precious-metals commodities funds. The gold-focused funds, which
some see as a hedge when currencies lose value, have taken in
$8.6 billion this year, Lipper said.
    Inflation-protected bond funds took in $526 million, their
sixth straight week of new inflows. Treasury funds, whose return
does not adjust to compensate for a declining U.S. dollar,
posted $1.5 billion in outflows.
    Emerging-market debt funds, riskier but attractive for their
higher returns, added $442 million, their second-best week of
the year, according to Lipper. Similarly, high-yield bond funds
took in $1.2 billion during the week. Investment-grade corporate
debt funds took in $1 billion, their fifth straight week of
inflows.
    Money-market funds posted $21.3 billion in outflows during
the week.
    The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the
week, including ETFs (in $ billions):
 Sector                    Flow Chg  % Assets  Assets     Count
                           ($Bil)              ($Bil)     
 All Equity Funds          3.154     0.06      5,040.858  11,907
 Domestic Equities         2.266     0.06      3,582.461  8,484
 Non-Domestic Equities     0.888     0.06      1,458.397  3,423
 All Taxable Bond Funds    0.818     0.04      2,191.972  6,013
 All Money Market Funds    -21.336   -0.93     2,268.550  1,134
 All Municipal Bond Funds  0.506     0.14      363.469    1,403
 
 (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by James Dalgleish and
Tom Brown)

