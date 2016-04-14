U.S.-based stock funds post $4.8 bln outflows in latest week - Lipper

German stocks - Factors to watch on January 18
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:
NEW YORK, April 14 Investors in U.S.-based funds pulled $4.8 billion out of stock funds in the week ended April 13, marking the biggest outflows since mid-February, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday.
Funds that specialize in U.S. stocks posted $3.3 billion outflows, while funds that specialize in non-U.S. stocks posted $1.5 billion in outflows. Taxable bond funds attracted $2 billion in new cash, marking their second straight week of inflows. (Reporting by Sam Forgione)
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:
* TomTom acquires Autonomos, a Berlin-based autonomous driving start-up Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
FRANKFURT, Jan 18 Deutsche Bank expects a negative impact of $1.2 billion on its fourth-quarter pretax profit from a civil monetary penalty of $3.1 billion agreed with the U.S. Department of Justice, its chief executive said in a message to staff.