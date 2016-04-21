UPDATE 1-Strong markets fail to sway U.S. fund investors

(New throughout; Adds flow data, market performance, analyst
comments, table, byline, changes headline)
By Trevor Hunnicutt
NEW YORK, April 21 Strong market performance
failed to wow U.S.-based fund investors, who delivered stock
funds another week of multi-billion dollar withdrawals, Lipper
data showed on Thursday.
Investors pulled $4.5 billion from U.S.-based stock funds
during the week that ended April 20, Lipper said, despite the
funds' posting a 1 percent gain in market value over that
period.
The funds now have hemorrhaged nearly $51 billion since 2016
began, recording just three weeks this year during which they
attracted more money than investors withdrew, the data show.
"People have no confidence," said Tom Roseen, head of
research services at Thomson Reuters Lipper, a fund data
service.
He said fears connected to oil's dramatic price slide since
2014 have not fully abated, nor have concerns that strong equity
performance is built on a weaker U.S. dollar this year and
central-bank stimulus rather than durable corporate earnings.
Funds focused on U.S. stocks posted $3.8 billion in
outflows, their worst result since early February, while funds
invested outside the country posted $654 million in outflows.
Funds focused on Europe and Japan each posted their twelfth
straight week of outflows.
Bond funds based in the United States sounded a more
optimistic tone, reeling in a third straight week of inflows
during the week and netting $3.5 billion in new cash.
High-credit debt funds attracted $1.4 billion in the week,
while their more speculative high-yield counterparts took in
$410 million.
Funds invested in bonds protected against rising inflation
took in their eighth week of inflows. Treasury funds, a safe
haven, posted $280 million in outflows, their eighth consecutive
week of outflows.
Emerging markets were also a bright spot, with equity funds
focused on those markets drawing $490 million in new money and
bond funds taking in $198 million, according to Lipper.
Financial and banking sector funds took in $162 million during
the latest week after five straight weeks of outflows.
Money-market funds posted $32 billion in outflows during the
week. Roseen said those cash withdrawals were not surprising
because the week coincided with filing deadlines for U.S. income
taxes.
The Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports issued by
U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds.
The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the
week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions):
Sector Flow Chg % Assets Assets Count
($Bil) ($Bil)
All Equity Funds -4.480 -0.09 5,217.463 11,980
Domestic Equities -3.826 -0.11 3,675.846 8,523
Non-Domestic Equities -0.654 -0.04 1,541.617 3,457
All Taxable Bond Funds 3.540 0.16 2,237.491 6,073
All Money Market Funds -32.000 -1.35 2,335.841 1,147
All Municipal Bond Funds 0.556 0.15 368.358 1,420
(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by G Crosse and Diane
Craft)