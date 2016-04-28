版本:
U.S.-based stock funds attract inflows after 2 weeks of bleeding -Lipper

NEW YORK, April 28 Fund investors turned more positive on stocks during the week that ended April 27, adding $101 million to U.S.-based stock funds, Lipper data showed on Thursday.

The result marked the first inflows following a two-week period in which the funds posted $9.3 billion in outflows, according to the data. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Leslie Adler)

