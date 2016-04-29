UPDATE 2-U.S.-based stock funds see inflows after 2 wks of withdrawals - Lipper

(Adds analyst quote, fixed-income flow figures, new table)
By Trevor Hunnicutt
NEW YORK, April 28 Investors turned more
positive on U.S.-based stock exchange-trade funds during the
week ended April 27 as huge inflows into those funds slightly
exceeded withdrawals from stock mutual funds, Lipper data showed
on Thursday.
The net inflow of $100.1 million marked the first inflows
following a two-week period in which the funds posted $9.3
billion in outflows, according to the data.
U.S.-based stock ETFs attracted $4.6 billion in the latest
week, and U.S.-based stock mutual funds posted cash withdrawals
of $4.5 billion, the group's seventh week of outflows.
"Despite a dull performance week, ETF investors found their
own silver lining and pumped over $4.5 billion into equity
ETFs-their most enthusiastic move this year," said Jeff
Tjornehoj, head of Americas Research at Thomson Reuters Lipper.
U.S.-based bond funds also saw some fans this week.
Investors poured $3.9 billion into the group, its fourth
week of inflows, according to Lipper. U.S.-based bond mutual
funds posted inflows of $3.6 billion.
Overall, U.S.-based domestic-focused stock funds garnered $1
billion while non-domestic-focused posted withdrawals of $900
million, according to Lipper.
For their part, U.S.-based money-market funds attracted $5
billion, after three weeks of cash withdrawals, Lipper said.
The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the
week, including ETFs (in $ billions):
Sector Flow Chg % Assets Assets ($Bil) Count
($Bil)
All Equity Funds 0.101 0.00 5,214.386 11,997
Domestic Equities 1.000 0.03 3,682.176 8,523
Non-Domestic -0.900 -0.06 1,532.210 3,474
Equities
All Taxable Bond 3.889 0.17 2,232.146 6,075
Funds
All Money Market 5.041 0.22 2,346.791 1,110
Funds
All Municipal 1.173 0.32 368.966 1,420
Bond Funds
