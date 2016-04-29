版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 29日 星期五 09:02 BJT

UPDATE 2-U.S.-based stock funds see inflows after 2 wks of withdrawals - Lipper

(Adds analyst quote, fixed-income flow figures, new table)
    By Trevor Hunnicutt
    NEW YORK, April 28 Investors turned more
positive on U.S.-based stock exchange-trade funds during the
week ended April 27 as huge inflows into those funds slightly
exceeded withdrawals from stock mutual funds, Lipper data showed
on Thursday.
    The net inflow of $100.1 million marked the first inflows
following a two-week period in which the funds posted $9.3
billion in outflows, according to the data. 
    U.S.-based stock ETFs attracted $4.6 billion in the latest
week, and U.S.-based stock mutual funds posted cash withdrawals
of $4.5 billion, the group's seventh week of outflows. 
    "Despite a dull performance week, ETF investors found their
own silver lining and pumped over $4.5 billion into equity
ETFs-their most enthusiastic move this year," said Jeff
Tjornehoj, head of Americas Research at Thomson Reuters Lipper.
    U.S.-based bond funds also saw some fans this week.
    Investors poured $3.9 billion into the group, its fourth
week of inflows, according to Lipper. U.S.-based bond mutual
funds posted inflows of $3.6 billion.     
    Overall, U.S.-based domestic-focused stock funds garnered $1
billion while non-domestic-focused posted withdrawals of $900
million, according to Lipper. 
    For their part, U.S.-based money-market funds attracted $5
billion, after three weeks of cash withdrawals, Lipper said.    
    The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the
week, including ETFs (in $ billions):
 Sector             Flow Chg   % Assets  Assets ($Bil)  Count
                    ($Bil)                              
 All Equity Funds   0.101      0.00      5,214.386      11,997
 Domestic Equities  1.000      0.03      3,682.176      8,523
 Non-Domestic       -0.900     -0.06     1,532.210      3,474
 Equities                                               
 All Taxable Bond   3.889      0.17      2,232.146      6,075
 Funds                                                  
 All Money Market   5.041      0.22      2,346.791      1,110
 Funds                                                  
 All Municipal      1.173      0.32      368.966        1,420
 Bond Funds                                             
 
 (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Cynthia Osterman and
Andrew Hay)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐