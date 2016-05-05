版本:
中国
2016年 5月 6日

U.S.-based stock funds post largest withdrawals since start of the year -Lipper

NEW YORK May 5 Investors pulled $11.2 billion from U.S.-based stock funds during the week that ended May 4, Lipper data showed on Thursday, marking the largest withdrawals those funds have recorded since the start of the year.

Relatively low-risk money market funds took in $6.5 billion during the week, the data showed. Taxable bond funds attracted $1.1 billion during the week and recorded their fifth straight week of inflows. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Chris Reese)

