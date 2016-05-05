U.S.-based stock funds post largest withdrawals since start of the year -Lipper

BRIEF-Colonial Coal International announces non-brokered private placement
* Colonial Coal International Corp. announces non-brokered private placement
NEW YORK May 5 Investors pulled $11.2 billion from U.S.-based stock funds during the week that ended May 4, Lipper data showed on Thursday, marking the largest withdrawals those funds have recorded since the start of the year.
Relatively low-risk money market funds took in $6.5 billion during the week, the data showed. Taxable bond funds attracted $1.1 billion during the week and recorded their fifth straight week of inflows. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Chris Reese)
* No viewers will lose access to any of Gray's Television stations on Dish's platform
Jan 18 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.