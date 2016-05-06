版本:
UPDATE 1-U.S. stock fund outflows largest since January -Lipper

(Adds analyst reaction, data on fund flows, table, byline)
    By Trevor Hunnicutt
    NEW YORK, May 5 Lackluster U.S. corporate
results spurred investors to pull $11.2 billion from U.S.-based
stock funds in the past week, the largest seven-day outflow
since January, Lipper said on Thursday.
    High-yield funds also posted their biggest outflows since
January, data released by the company showed.
    "Look at the bad earnings that came out on Microsoft
, Apple, Intel," said Tom Roseen, head
of research services for Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters Corp
.   
    "People are freaking out a bit and pulling money out. The
earnings reports have not been all that strong," he said.
    Apple's stock has fallen nearly 5 percent since the iPhone
maker reported last week its first revenue decline in over a
decade. 
    Technology funds posted $722 million in outflows during the
latest week, the largest since U.S. stock market hit a 2016 low
in February. Precious metals funds, largely invested in gold and
silver, took in $1.3 billion.
    "It makes sense," Roseen said. "The dollar is weakening and
there's this risk-off trade."
    Exchange-traded fund investors were responsible for 91
percent of the latest stock fund outflows, according to the
data, which includes mutual funds.
    The last time U.S. stock funds posted more withdrawals was
in the week ended Jan. 6, when investors pulled $12 billion.
    Bond fund investors looked for sure bets, withdrawing $1.8
billion from lower credit, high-yield bond funds, the largest
outflows since January. Such funds have not posted more
withdrawals since the week ended Jan. 20, when investors pulled
$2 billion.
    But investment-grade bond funds recorded $2.1 billion in
inflows, their ninth week netting new cash, the data showed.
Safe-haven Treasury funds attracted their first inflows since
late February.
    Overall, taxable bond funds drew in $1.1 billion during the
week and recorded their fifth straight week of inflows.
Relatively low-risk money market funds took in $6.5 billion
during the week, the data showed.
    Investors preferred international stocks to U.S. shares.
U.S.-focused funds posted $11.8 billion in outflows, while
non-domestic funds took in $613 million during the week.
    But the investors pulled back from both European and Japan
stocks for the 14th straight week, paring back exposure further
after the Bank of Japan held off on expanding monetary stimulus.
 
    The $7.8 billion of outflows in April from exchange-traded
products that hold Japanese stocks was the largest withdrawal
for those funds ever, said Paul Young, a spokesman for fund
management company BlackRock Inc.
    The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the
week, including ETFs (in $ billions):
 Sector                    Flow Chg  % Assets  Assets     Count
                           ($Bil)              ($Bil)     
 All Equity Funds          -11.178   -0.21     5,073.265  11,981
 Domestic Equities         -11.791   -0.32     3,586.271  8,509
 Non-Domestic Equities     0.613     0.04      1,486.994  3,472
 All Taxable Bond Funds    1.120     0.05      2,231.478  6,087
 All Money Market Funds    6.526     0.28      2,324.266  1,108
 All Municipal Bond Funds  0.710     0.19      371.312    1,420
 
 (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Chris Reese and
Richard Chang)

