2016年 5月 27日

U.S.-based stock funds record 4th straight week of withdrawals - Lipper

NEW YORK May 26 U.S.-based stock funds recorded $4.8 billion in withdrawals during the week that ended May 25, Lipper data showed on Thursday, adding a fourth straight week of outflows for the investments.

Investors added money to relatively safer funds, including $1.5 billion into U.S.-based taxable-bond funds and $7.3 billion into money-market funds, the data showed. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt)

