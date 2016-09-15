UPDATE 1-U.S. stock funds post largest weekly outflows in a year- Lipper

(Recasts; adds data on mutual funds and ETF, analyst quote,
By Trevor Hunnicutt
NEW YORK, Sept 15 Investors fled U.S.-based
stock funds at the fastest rate in a year, Lipper data for the
latest week showed on Thursday, as fears over global central
bank policy shook markets from their summertime slumber.
Some $14.4 billion fled stock funds in the United States
during the seven days through Sept. 14, the data showed, the
quickest pace of outflows for the funds since a September 2015
global sell-off that started in China led investors to seek
cover.
Global stocks and many bonds sank together on Friday and
have traded turbulently in the days since after remarks by
Federal Reserve officials pointed to a potential U.S. rate hike
even as economic data and market turbulence seemed to push back
against the idea.
Notably, Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren said the Fed,
long hesitant to raise U.S. interest rates, increasingly faces
risks if it waits too much longer so a gradual policy tightening
is likely appropriate.
Paul Kim, head of exchange-traded fund strategy at Principal
Financial Group Inc, said markets are starting to
appreciate that fundamental value will have to drive market
prices rather than monetary policymakers.
"You're in the last innings of central bank policies being
very accommodative," he said.
Other categories recorded exceptional outflows, too.
Investors pulled $2.9 billion from U.S.-based taxable bond
funds, the largest withdrawals for those funds since June, the
data showed.
Funds that once courted yield-seeking investors were
punished. Utilities sector products posted $459 million in
outflows during their seventh straight week of withdrawals.
High-yield bond funds posted $2.5 billion in outflows.
Emerging-market bond funds posted $52 million in outflows,
according to the research service, a small number nonetheless
marking a turn for a category that has taken in money almost
every week since June.
Energy sector funds posted $907 million in outflows, the
data showed, the largest withdrawals since oil's price was
tanking in fall 2014. Crude has been unable to hold its peak for
the year, which it forged early in the summer.
Technology sector funds recorded $1.3 billion in outflows,
the largest withdrawals since Feb. 2015. Shareholders also
demanded redemptions from healthcare and real-estate sector
funds.
Investors pulled $685 million from precious metals funds -
the most since July 2015 - signaling a potential rate hike this
year. The relative value of non-yielding gold often slips as
returns on other assets grow.
Treasury funds took in $447 million, even as long-maturity
government bonds sold off, a sign of investors spotting a buying
opportunity, said Pat Keon, research analyst for Thomson Reuters
Lipper.
The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the
week, including ETFs:
Sector Flow Chg Pct of Assets Count
($ blns) Assets ($ blns)
All Equity Funds -14.426 -0.27 5,253.107 11,973
Domestic Equities -13.257 -0.35 3,699.226 8,530
Non-Domestic Equities -1.169 -0.07 1,553.881 3,443
All Taxable Bond Funds -2.892 -0.12 2,314.388 6,023
All Money Market Funds -5.265 -0.22 2,347.311 1,046
All Municipal Bond Funds 0.486 0.12 394.442 1,406
(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; editing by Jennifer Ablan and
Diane Craft)