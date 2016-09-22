U.S.-based Treasury funds attract most new cash since Feb -Lipper

NEW YORK, Sept 22 Investors poured $1 billion into U.S. Treasury funds in the week ended Sept. 21, the funds' biggest inflows since mid February, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday.

Investors also committed $758 million to international and global debt funds, the funds' biggest inflows since late July. Stock funds posted $3.4 billion in outflows, their fifth straight week of investor withdrawals. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Leslie Adler)