UPDATE 1-High-spirited investors buy U.S. stock funds for 5th week in a row

By Trevor Hunnicutt
NEW YORK, March 2 Investors piled into riskier
assets again in the latest week, pouring cash into U.S.-based
funds invested in stocks and bonds girded against inflation,
Lipper data showed on Thursday.
U.S.-based funds invested in stocks pulled in $7.3 billion
during the week ended March 1, a fifth straight week of inflows,
while taxable bond funds attracted $2.8 billion, the research
service's data showed.
The week included a speech by U.S. President Donald Trump
that was seen as moderate in tone, comments by Federal Reserve
policymakers that suggested an interest rate hike could come as
soon as this month and an endorsement of the market and index
funds by billionaire Warren Buffett.
U.S.-based stock exchange-traded funds attracted $8.6
billion during the week, capping a ninth straight month of
inflows.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged past 21,000
for the first time during the week and shares of messaging app
builder Snap Inc on Thursday rose 44 percent on their
first day of trading.
"The market has gotten to be pretty dear," said Tom Roseen,
head of research services for Thomson Reuters Lipper.
"Something's going on that people apparently like."
Inflation-protected bond funds and loan-participation funds,
designed to thrive in an environment of rising consumer prices
or rates, extended their streaks of inflows that have lasted all
year.
But investors also showed caution on what were some popular
bets in recent weeks, pulling cash from Japanese stock funds in
only a second week of outflows this year and from financial
sector funds for the first time in five weeks.
Japan was thought of as a good "value" bet in a rebound
because of its stocks' relatively attractive prices while
financials are thought to prosper from deregulation under Trump
and higher lending costs prompted by the Fed raising rates.
Municipal bond outflows of $346 million during the week
broke a seven-week streak of inflows.
The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the
week, including mutual funds and exchange-traded funds:
Sector Flow Chg % Assets Assets Count
($blns) ($blns)
All Equity Funds 7.284 0.13 5,791.821 11,754
Domestic Equities 6.499 0.16 4,153.865 8,392
Non-Domestic Equities 0.785 0.05 1,637.956 3,362
All Taxable Bond Funds 2.791 0.12 2,372.489 5,932
All Money Market Funds -5.882 -0.23 2,552.363 1,034
All Municipal Bond Funds -0.346 -0.09 371.748 1,409
