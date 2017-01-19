版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 20日 星期五 06:10 BJT

Investors pull $3 bln from U.S.-based stock funds in week -Lipper

NEW YORK Jan 19 Investors pulled $3.1 billion from U.S.-based stock funds over the past week, following three straight weeks of pouring cash into those investments, Lipper data showed on Thursday.

U.S.-based taxable bond funds attracted $1.5 billion in their third straight week of inflows, the data showed.

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Sandra Maler)
