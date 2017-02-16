U.S.-based stock, bond funds attract cash in latest week -Lipper

METALS-Copper steadies after fall on China downgrade
SYDNEY, May 25 Copper was trading flat on Thursday, steadying a day after dropping on concerns that slowing economic growth in China could hit demand from the world's top metals consumer.
NEW YORK Feb 16 Investors poured $11.5 billion into U.S.-based stock funds during the week ended Feb. 15, Lipper data showed on Thursday, buying equities for a third straight week.
U.S.-based taxable bond funds took in $4.9 billion during the week, for their seventh straight week of attracting cash, the data showed. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by James Dalgleish)
SYDNEY, May 25 Copper was trading flat on Thursday, steadying a day after dropping on concerns that slowing economic growth in China could hit demand from the world's top metals consumer.
* Q1 revenue c$12.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* 58.com reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results