U.S.-based stock, bond funds attract cash in latest week -Lipper

NEW YORK Feb 16 Investors poured $11.5 billion into U.S.-based stock funds during the week ended Feb. 15, Lipper data showed on Thursday, buying equities for a third straight week.

U.S.-based taxable bond funds took in $4.9 billion during the week, for their seventh straight week of attracting cash, the data showed. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by James Dalgleish)
