2017年 2月 24日

U.S.-based taxable bond funds add cash for 8th straight week -Lipper

NEW YORK Feb 23 Investors added cash to U.S.-based taxable bond funds for an eighth consecutive week, moving $4 billion into the funds, Lipper data showed on Thursday.

Stock funds in the United States took in $2.7 billion during the week ended Feb. 22, the data showed, marking the funds' fourth straight week netting cash.

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Leslie Adler)
