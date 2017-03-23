Investors add $8 bln to U.S. taxable bond funds in week -Lipper

BRIEF-PAG Holdings Ltd reports 9.9 pct passive stake in Zhaopin Ltd
* PAG Holdings Limited reports 9.9 percent passive stake in Zhaopin Ltd, as of May 17, 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2qOJ30c) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, March 23 Investors poured $8.3 billion into U.S.-based taxable bond funds during the latest week, Lipper data showed on Thursday, marking the largest inflows for the funds since last July.
U.S.-based stock funds posted $1 billion in outflows during the same period, according to the data.
ABU DHABI, May 24 Abu Dhabi's government-owned power utility has closed a 3.2 billion dirham ($872 million) financing package for a solar power plant, which will be the world's largest, the utility's top official said on Wednesday.
FRANKFURT, May 24 German industrial gases group Linde's supervisory board will vote next week on a merger agreement with U.S. peer Praxair, German weekly WirtschaftsWoche reported, citing sources close to the negotiations.