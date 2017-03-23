版本:
Investors add $8 bln to U.S. taxable bond funds in week -Lipper

NEW YORK, March 23 Investors poured $8.3 billion into U.S.-based taxable bond funds during the latest week, Lipper data showed on Thursday, marking the largest inflows for the funds since last July.

U.S.-based stock funds posted $1 billion in outflows during the same period, according to the data.

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Chris Reese)
