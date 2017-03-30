版本:
2017年 3月 31日 星期五

Investors add $5.6 bln to U.S.-based taxable-bond funds -Lipper

NEW YORK, March 30 Investors poured $5.6 billion into U.S.-based taxable-bond funds during the latest week, data from Lipper showed on Thursday.

Stock funds in the United States attracted $1.8 billion over the same week, which ended March 29, the data showed.

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt)
