European stock funds in U.S. attract 2nd most cash on record -Lipper

NEW YORK May 11 Investors stampeded into U.S.-based stock funds that invest in Europe, plowing $1.7 billion into the funds in the most recent week, Lipper data showed on Thursday.

The weekly inflows are the largest since February 2015 and the second largest in records that date back to 1992, the research service said. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by James Dalgleish)