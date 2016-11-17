Andreessen Horowitz leads $15 mln investment in PeerStreet

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 17 Venture capital firm Andreessen
Horowitz has led a $15 million investment in PeerStreet, a
financial technology startup that gives individual investors
access to real estate backed loans online.
Alex Rampell, a general partner at the Menlo Park-based
venture firm, will join PeerStreet's board, the marketplace
lender said on Thursday.
The investment comes just over a year from the launch of
PeerStreet's platform. It has since originated more than $165
million in loans.
Venture firms Rembrandt Venture Partners, Montage Ventures
and non-profit The Kaiser Family Foundation also participated in
the round of funding, which will be used by the company to
further develop its technology.
The Manhattan Beach, California-based startup also boasts
several high profile existing investors including Adam Nash, the
former chief executive of robo-adviser Wealthfront, and Michael
Burry, the hedge fund manager who famously foresaw the credit
crisis of 2008.
Founded by former Google executive Brett Crosby and real
estate attorney Brew Johnson, PeerStreet allows accredited
investors to invest as little as $1,000 in high-yield real
estate loans through its website.
Unlike many other marketplace lenders, the startup sources
loans by tapping into existing networks of local lenders, a
process that it believes helps better assess credit risk and
reduce customer acquisition costs.
Andreessen Horowitz's Rampell said the company stood out
among competitors because of its fast growth and distribution
model. "Most companies that are lending to consumers spend all
the money in customer acquisition and it is very hard to get a
profit," he said.
The investment comes in the wake of a period of turbulence
for U.S. marketplace lenders, driven in part by softer
institutional demand and doubts over the model's sustainability
in a rising interest rate environment.
Concerns around the young industry were further heightened
in May by the abrupt resignation of LendingClub Corp's
chief executive following an internal review into loan
malpractices. The turmoil at one of the industry's biggest
players led observers to suggest that tougher regulatory
oversight might be looming.
Johnson, PeerStreet's chief executive, said the company did
not see any large impediment to its business in the short term.
Asked about the potential impact of a new U.S. government on
the nascent industry, Johnson said it "remains to be seen if it
will effect business positively or negatively."
(Reporting by Anna Irrera; Editing by Lauren Tara LaCapra and
Alan Crosby)