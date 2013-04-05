Investors line up $11 bln for British rental homes

* UK rented private housing returned 8.9 pct in 2012

* Residential returns beat commercial property

* Govt incentives expected to boost investment

By Brenda Goh and Tom Bill

LONDON, April 5 Insurers and pension funds are poised to spend 7 billion pounds ($11 billion) on rental homes in Britain in a bet that a shortage of housing and mortgages produces a generation of renters rather than owners.

About 30 institutions including British pension funds and American private equity firms plan to develop or buy blocks of homes to let, encouraged by stable returns compared with shops or offices and by government pledges of financial support, property consultant CBRE Group said this week.

They have about 7 billion pounds to invest, CBRE and property advisor EC Harris told Reuters, and are attracted by the 4 percent-plus returns on property, against less than half that for the safest European government bonds.

"Things have changed in the past six months," said Chris Lacey, CBRE's head of residential investment. "There's a real need for institutional money, and it has come at a time when the institutions are looking for safe, sustainable streams of income."

Housebuilders are completing about 90,000 private homes a year at present, less than half the 230,000 properties Britain needs each year to house its growing population, property agent Savills said. Meanwhile, potential buyers are finding it increasingly difficult to raise the 20 percent minimum deposit required by most mortgage lenders.

A real estate investment arm of insurer Prudential said on Wednesday that it had agreed to buy 534 residential homes from developer Berkeley Homes for 105 million pounds, the first big deal in recent years by an investor in UK rented housing.

Others planning to enter the market include Oaktree Capital , of the United States, and British insurers Aviva and Legal & General.

"Historically, you end up with a higher return with lower volatility with residential versus commercial real estate," said Bill Hughes, head of Legal & General Investment Management's property arm.

TEMPTING RETURNS

The total return for UK private rented housing, which includes rental income and rises in property values, was 8.9 percent in 2012, outperforming the 2.7 percent return from offices, shops and warehouses, data from Investment Property Databank shows.

Residential returns are typically higher because the value of the property rises more than commercial real estate.

Investing in a block of flats is also a safer bet than an office tower because of the lower risk of empty space at any one time, though the higher returns are reduced by the costs associated with managing a large group of tenants.

"The main problem has been access to appropriate stock that's well managed at a sufficient scale," Hughes said.

Financial pledges by the British government are also helping to encourage investors. Putting housing centre stage in its bid to kickstart economic growth, the government said in March that funding for developers that want to build rental houses would be increased fivefold to 1 billion pounds.

If such measures spark deals for thousands of homes at a time, rather than hundreds, then deals will start to stack up financially, said Mark Farmer, head of residential at EC Harris.

Institutions will target a rental yield of between 4 and 7 percent initially, but that could increase by a third over five years through economies of scale or the addition of services such as laundries and gyms, Farmer said.

There were 3.8 million households living in private rented accommodation in 2011/12, the highest level since the 1990s, the British government said in February. About 65 percent owned their own homes, against 71 percent in 2003.

"The factors pushing for institutional investment in the UK have never been stronger," Farmer said.

If there is one stumbling block, it could be Britain's tradition as a nation of homeowners, particularly if mortgage availability begins to ease because of separate government initiatives to free up lending.

"It remains to be seen whether there will be a shift in mindset away from home ownership in Britain, which the private rented sector would need to really take off," Farmer said.

"But you have an office market in distress and a retail market undergoing great change. Residential is more fundamental because people always need a roof over their head."