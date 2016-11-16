RPT-Euro crisis over? 2017 politics could be markets' biggest test yet

(Changes media slug, adds summit links)
By Jamie McGeever
LONDON Nov 16 The euro zone has withstood
several crises since 2008 that have thrown the 19-nation bloc's
very existence into doubt, centered on its fractured economy,
bond market, banking system and, of course, Greece.
But for financial markets, the biggest test may be to come
and some investors are dusting off strategies on how to navigate
an unravelling of the euro zone - or even the European Union
itself - and the turbulence that would unleash.
Elections in France, Germany and The Netherlands next year,
as well next month's Italian constitutional referendum, are
flashpoints that could ignite brewing political discontent
across the continent.
They are among the biggest risks for 2017, according to
money managers attending this year's Reuters Investment Summit,
who noted the surge of right-wing populism that went a long way
to determining the surprise outcomes of this year's Brexit
referendum and U.S. presidential election.
"Many of our clients are most worried about Europe," said
Mark Haefele, global chief investment officer at UBS Wealth
Management, who sets the investment policy that guides more than
$2 trillion in invested assets.
"The big concern would be a break up of the European Union
if you have these more right wing parties like (Marine) Le Pen
in France arguing that they want to pull a large country like
France out of the euro zone. That worries people," he said.
Haefele himself expects the euro to rise in 2017, reflecting
a wider view that a break-up of the euro zone is still an
outside bet.
Hedge fund manager Hugh Hendry, however, took a more
pessimistic view of the markets' likely trajectory. He said a
growing number of investors are playing the "European blow-up"
trade which, if it materializes next year, will centre on the
French election in May.
"The biggest risk to the global economy is the acute and
impending political crisis in Europe, which monetary policy does
not have the tools to resolve," said Hendry, founder and chief
investment officer of hedge fund Eclectica Asset Management
which has around $200 million under management.
Opinion polls suggest the most likely scenario is a duel
between conservative Alain Juppe and far-right National Front
leader Marine Le Pen, who analysts say has been emboldened by
the Brexit vote and Donald Trump's U.S. election victory, both
of which surveys failed to predict.
DIES AND DIES AGAIN
The mathematics for Le Pen to secure the French presidency
are far trickier than those faced by the Brexiteers or Trump.
But these two political earthquakes mean investors are going
into 2017 with their eyes wide open.
They are selling the bonds of so-called peripheral euro zone
countries, pushing the premium they offer over ultra-safe German
bonds to the widest levels in months. The 10-year Italian-German
spread is nearly 180 basis points, the widest in over two years.
Before 2008 that spread fluctuated between zero and 50 basis
points. It ballooned above 550 basis points in late 2011 at the
height of the euro zone debt crisis and although it has since
narrowed it has rarely been below 100 basis points.
Hendry predicts it will rise further, and estimates that
every 100 basis points of widening equates to around 10 percent
increase in the probability investors are attaching to a euro
zone break-up.
The euro is also coming under pressure as the rise in U.S.
Treasury yields and U.S. growth prospects attract investment
flows into the dollar. But the bubbling European political risk
is also undermining it.
Philip Saunders, portfolio manager and co-head of
multi-asset growth at Investec Asset Management, said he can
"easily see" the euro falling to parity against the dollar. That
would be another 6 percent down from the one-year low of $1.0690
struck on Wednesday.
But where it was Greece in years gone by, the worry in
financial markets now is that any break up of the euro zone will
have its roots in one of the region's big countries.
Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi has staked his political
future on the Dec. 4 referendum which, if the 'yes' vote wins,
would reduce the role of the upper house Senate and cut the
powers of regional governments. Polls suggest he will lose.
Renzi suggested on Monday that he may not stay on if he
loses and political commentators have speculated that if he does
step down he would push for early elections in 2017, a year
ahead of schedule.
As in France, populist parties like the anti-establishment
5-Star Movement - which has pledged to hold a referendum on
leaving the euro - are poised to fill the political void in
Italy.
Saunders at Investec Asset Management, said Italy is the
biggest risk and weakest link in the European chain.
"Italy is a bit like the end of an opera - just when the
peak character appears to have sung his last piece and died, he
sings again, dies again, so the whole process is somewhat drawn
out," Saunders said.
"The referendum isn't the thing that does it, but it does
indicate a direction of travel," he said.
Reuters Summits on Twitter @Reuters_Summits
For more summit stories, see
(Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Additional reporting by Claire
Milhench and Helen Reid; Editing by Toby Chopra)