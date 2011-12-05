US SUMMIT HIGHLIGHTS:Go long Italian debt, but short Lincoln

NEW YORK Dec 5 Hedge fund manager Boaz
Weinstein is bullish on Italian sovereign debt. Ameriprise
Financial chief market strategist David Joy is
optimistic about the prospects of the United States avoiding a
recession in 2012.
Meanwhile, Jane Buchan, chief executive officer of a firm
that specializes in investing in hedge funds, sees tough times
ahead for the $2 trillion industry, as fund managers face more
competition for pension fund money from traditional asset
management firms.
And money manager Ken Fisher, in maybe the most surprising
comment of all, is not high on Abraham Lincoln, the U.S.
president who fought the Civil War to end slavery.
Those are some of the highlights coming from the first day
of the Reuters 2012 Investment Outlook Summit. A diverse group
of money managers and investment advisers are sharing thoughts
on topics ranging from the debt crisis in Europe to income
stagnation in the United States to ideas on where to invest in
the coming year.
Here are some the highlights from the first round of guests
appearing at the Reuters summit in New York.
Kenneth Fisher, CEO of Fisher Investments
Fisher, a long-time Forbes columnist and author of several
books on the markets, is particularly bullish, saying he does
not expect either Europe or the United States to slip into
recession in 2012. Fisher said he prefers European leaders do
nothing to deal with the sovereign debt crisis in Italy and
Spain because he fears anything they agree to would only make
things worse.
A longtime critic of government intervention in the
economy, Fisher said markets are the best solution for dealing
with a financial crisis.
Fisher, whose Woodside, California-based money management
firm oversees $40 billion in assets, said entrepreneurs have
contributed more to society than any U.S. politician.
When pressed on the point, Fisher said he ranks Lincoln,
widely regarded by many as the greatest U.S. president, as one
of the worst American leaders because he chose war over first
negotiating with the slave-holding southern states. "He was
killing to kill American" for an idea, said Fisher.
Boaz Weinstein, founder of Saba Capital Management
Weinstein, whose credit-focused $4.9 billion hedge fund is
up about 9 percent this year, said he recently bought Italian
sovereign debt. The former Deutsche Bank trader said he bought
the Italian bonds when the yield crossed 7 percent because he
thinks the risk of default is not as great as the market
believes.
Weinstein said when the markets are betting that Italy is
more likely to default on its debt than an Italian bank, there
is "mispricing" in the market. "I don't see any reasonable
chance were Italy would default and the banks wouldn't," he
said.
In time, he expects the yield on Italian sovereign debt to
decline and sees a limited chance of Italy defaulting on those
obligations.
Jane Buchan, CEO of Pacific Alternative Asset Management
Buchan, whose Irvine, California-based fund specializes in
investing in hedge funds for pension fund clients, said the age
of the superstar hedge fund manager could be coming to an end.
Large pension funds are increasingly looking to put their money
with traditional asset management firms that offer "hedge-like"
investments products that can go both long and short on stocks
and bonds, she said.
"The person who is getting crunched in this scenario is the
hedge fund manager," especially when traditional asset managers
can offer lower costs alternatives, said Buchan.
David Joy, chief market strategist for Ameriprise
Financial
Joy said he is bullish on the United States and thinks the
recession fears of this past summer were overblown. He expects
the U.S. economy to grow, but at a modest pace in the coming
year, adding that he has been surprised at the recent revival
in consumer spending.
"What actually happened was people realized the world
didn't stop turning, so people started spending again," he
said. "I think the U.S. market is well positioned."
Joy said he expects the best returns, however, to come from
investments in emerging market nations like China.