Oil-dependent Saudi, Norway sovereign funds selling European shares-report

| LONDON
LONDON Oct 12 The top three oil-dependent
sovereign wealth funds have been selling European equity
holdings since May, a study showed on Monday, another sign of
petrodollars being withdrawn from world markets.
However, Asian funds have continued to add European
equities, according to the data from Nasdaq Advisory Services,
which provides analysis on shareholder and investor activity.
Since May, the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority has sold
$1.2 billion worth of equities across Nasdaq's European client
base. That accounts for 13 percent of its $9.2 billlion holdings
in the European companies tracked by Nasdaq.
Norway's Norges Bank Investment Management has sold $1.1
billion - around 2 percent of the $57.5 billion market value of
its holdings. The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority has cut some
$300 million worth of shares from its $3.6 billion holding.
"Over 2015, the three largest oil-dependent SWFs have all
been reducing their equity holdings in the region, with this
trend accelerating over the second quarter and into the third
quarter of the year," said Alexander Free, an analyst with
Nasdaq's Advisory Services.
The data is based on a sample of 159 European companies,
with a market value of $1.87 trillion, Nasdaq says. They range
from retail and telecoms shares to financials and utilities.
Falling oil prices - with Brent crude down over 60 percent
since summer 2014 - has put pressure on oil producers to rein in
spending or liquidate assets.
Energy-exporting countries pulled money out of world markets
last year for the first time in almost two decades, halting the
"recycling" of oil windfalls, BNP Paribas has said. The trend
would continue as energy prices stayed under pressure, the bank
predicted last year.
In July, Saudi Arabia resorted to issuing a bond for the
first time since 2007. The International Monetary Fund has
warned of the Saudi deficit - estimated at around 20 percent of
GDP this year.
The Saudi central bank, which serves as the wealth fund of
the world's top oil exporter, has been drawing down its reserves
since late 2014. Its net foreign assets fell by $6.6 billion in
August as the Saudis liquidated assets to plug the budget gap
.
"It's a pretty dire situation," Free said.
Norway has announced it will make its first net withdrawal
from its sovereign fund since it was set up, to help pay for tax
cuts designed to stimulate the economy. Its $830
billion fund is the world's largest, holding about 1.3 percent
of global stocks.
In contrast, the three biggest non-commodity driven
sovereign funds have been net buyers of European equities -
particularly China's SAFE, which holds about $35.6 billion worth
of the Nasdaq sample.
SAFE started buying heavily in Europe from the first quarter
of 2015, acquiring $2.1 billion of the shares tracked by Nasdaq.
Singapore's Temasek and GIC have also acquired a combined $1.1
billion of European equities so far this year, Free said.
He suggested their interest may stem from a search for
better valuations as U.S. equity prices surged to pre-crisis
levels, while the European Central Bank's money-printing
programme also lent support.
(Reporting by Claire Milhench, editing by Larry King)