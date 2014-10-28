Many top sovereign funds fail on governance, transparency - report

| LONDON
LONDON Oct 28 A majority of the world's largest
sovereign wealth funds lack transparency and adequate
governance, with those in the Gulf region scoring particularly
low, according to a report published by political risk group
GeoEconomica.
Geneva-based GeoEconomica, an independent political-risk
research firm, assessed 31 sovereign wealth funds with a total
of $4 trillion worth of assets for their compliance with the
Santiago Principles, a voluntary code of practice on governance
and transparency.
"Numerous funds, most notably from the Gulf region, still
need to substantially advance their financial disclosure
policies and become more transparent about governance
arrangements," GeoEconomica said in its Santiago Compliance
Index, which it has published annually for the past three years.
Nine sovereign funds were considered fully compliant and
another nine broadly compliant. But eight fulfilled only part of
their commitments and lacked robust financial information like
audited statements and balance sheets or performance benchmarks,
the study found.
China, Kuwait and Abu Dhabi's sovereign funds and
Singapore's GIC Private Ltd make up four of the five largest
funds in the world and have been ranked as partially compliant.
The world's largest - Norway's Government Pension Fund Global
with $841 billion - is fully compliant, GeoEconomica said.
The Qatar Investment Authority - number sixth in the world -
was singled out as the only non-compliant sovereign wealth fund
and deficient in most principles. The fund declined to comment
on the findings.
QIA has $304 billion in assets under management and through
its Qatar Holding subsidiary holds stakes in Chinese department
store operator Lifestyle International Holdings,
Tiffany & Co and owns London's Harrods Group.
Another four funds could not be rated because they were
undergoing major changes and lacked policy direction.
GeoEconomica Managing Director Sven Behrendt said the lack
of transparency and governance created substantial uncertainty
for those at the receiving end as well as fellow investors.
"We are talking about huge sums of money here, and the
problem is we do not know the logic with which they operate,"
Behrendt told Reuters. "If they don't comply, they just don't
build the confidence that they are investing across the global
financial system for economic and financial reasons alone,
rather than for political ones."
The Santiago Principles were drafted in 2008 amid concern
about the rising clout of the funds in financial markets and
fears that some could make investments for political rather than
purely commercial purposes.
Sovereign wealth funds are state-backed entities with funds
often originating from natural resource revenues after a
commodities and energy boom, as in Norway. Alternatively,
sovereign wealth funds can reflect an accumulation of
manufacturing export revenues, as is the case with China.
(Reporting By Karin Strohecker; Editing by Larry King)