Sales, trading Q1 revenues seen down 20% - Tricumen

LONDON, March 16 (IFR) - Investment banks are likely to see
declines of up to 20% in sales and trading revenue in the first
quarter compared to year-ago levels, analysts at Tricumen
estimated.
The investment banking analysis firm said Morgan Stanley
could be the weakest performer, largely due to its business mix
in spread products and parts of equity trading. Bank of America,
Goldman Sachs and UBS were likely to suffer the smallest
declines, due to their solid performance in credit trading and
parts of rates and equity trading, it said.
Several banks have already warned that Q1 revenues will be
down sharply from a year ago, as volatile markets have hurt
trading activity and put off debt and equity issuance.
Jefferies this week reported an 82% slump in sales and
trading revenue in the three months to the end of February,
leading to a loss of US$167m. Citigroup has said its markets
revenues were running 15% lower than the first quarter of 2015
and its advisory and investment banking revenues were off by
25%, while Deutsche Bank has said Q1 had been challenging.
The first quarter of the year is the most important period
for investment banks, often accounting for more than 30% of
annual income.
Tricumen predicted revenues for fixed income, currencies and
commodities (FICC) trading will suffer most in FX spot and
derivative trading and some spread products like mortgage backed
securities (MBS) and European credit trading.
It said Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley were likely to be
the worst performers in fixed income, as both may suffer from
weakness in the MBS market. It said BAML should benefit from its
investments in commodity trading and strength in US credit
trading.
In equities, Tricumen predicted a decline in securities
lending which will negatively impact prime services revenues.
The weaker US electronic market and declines in Asia are
likely to particularly hurt Morgan Stanley, Citigroup and JP
Morgan. Credit Suisse should outperform in equities, thanks to
its strong performance in European cash equities and equity
derivatives, the analysts said.
(Reporting by Steve Slater, Editing by Christopher Spink)