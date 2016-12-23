Russia's economic woes, sanctions, limit recovery for investment banking

* Russian M&A bucks global slowdown for investment banks
* Renewed interest in Russia as some expect sanctions to
ease
* Economy remains under pressure despite higher oil prices
By Dasha Afanasieva
LONDON, Dec 23 Investment banking deal volumes
in Russia rose almost 50 percent in 2016, with domestic advisors
leading the charge, but continued sanctions and the economic
contraction mean the industry remained a shadow of its former
self.
According to Thomson Reuters data up to Dec. 14, equity
capital market (ECM) volumes in Russia have more than doubled to
$3.1 billion this year, while capital raisings in debt markets
(DCM) rose by a quarter and the value of takeover deals (M&A)
involving Russian targets was up 65 percent at $36.5 billion.
But the combined total is down by 50 percent on three years
ago.
Meanwhile total fees for M&A, ECM, DCM and loans rose to
$359 million from $241 in 2015, with the "bulge-bracket" banks
such as JPMorgan, UBS and Goldman Sachs
increasing their share of the pie but remaining well below their
2013 market share.
"Immediately after the sanctions were imposed there was some
confusion while banks learnt how to comply with them. Now that
the financial community has had time to fully understand the
rules the situation has improved," said Riccardo Orcel, deputy
chief executive of VTB Group, Russia's second-largest
bank, which itself is a target of the Western sanctions.
International banks' apprehension about dealing with Russia
has helped VTB's investment banking arm VTB Capital increase its
Russian fee income this year to over $90 million from $56
million in 2015, making it the only major industry player to
exceed what it made in Russia in 2013.
Starting in 2014, sanctions limited access to international
capital for certain Russian businesses, scaring away investors
and spooking compliance departments at top banks. International
banks can do deals but they have to ensure proceeds from capital
raisings are not used for any purpose restricted by sanctions.
Russia's export-dependent economy sank into recession after
it annexed Crimea in 2014 and took a hit from the sanctions
which followed and a further blow from falling oil prices. But
officials expect it to tip into growth next year.
The Western and retaliatory Russian sanctions are still in
place but Russia is once again increasing in significance for
some investment bankers, especially amidst speculation that the
election of Donald Trump as president of the United States could
result in the easing of sanctions.
"Everyone is cautious but there is a hidden consensus. There
are early bird investors expecting an easing of sanctions and
that the improvement of the economic situation is more rapid
than the official estimates," said Giovanni Salvetti, head of
Russia and CIS at Rothschild Global Advisory.
In addition Russia is looking to plug gaping holes in the
national budget with the sale of state holdings in close to
2,000 firms, opening opportunities for investment banks seeking
work on the sales.
Earlier this month a state-owned 19.5 percent stake in
Rosneft was sold for 10.5 billion euros ($11 billion)
to Qatar's sovereign investment fund and commodities trader
Glencore, with Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo
advising the state-owned vendor, Rosneftegaz. Intesa is now
deciding whether to help fund the acquisition.
However, none of the global investment banking giants was
involved in this year's biggest ECM, DCM or M&A deals in Russia.
Orcel said the motivation for big banks withdrawing from the
Russian market also reflected a need for a broader retrenchment
rather than just being deterred by the sanctions, as it got too
costly to be everywhere in the world.
"The question is not whether they will return to Russia
specifically, but whether they will return to emerging markets
in general ... (they) will be more active in Russia but I don't
see the bulge-bracket firms building large local teams or
dedicated emerging market businesses as in the past," he said.
($1 = 0.9571 euros)
(Editing by Greg Mahlich)