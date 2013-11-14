JP Morgan, Citi win bigger share of investment banking revenue

LONDON Nov 14 U.S. investment banks JPMorgan
Chase & Co and Citi saw their share of investment
banking revenue increase more than any of their peers in the
first nine months of the year, new research showed on Thursday.
Among the 13 investment banks tracked by research firm
Tricumen, JP Morgan and Citi each saw their share of operating
revenue rise 0.7 percentage points over the period.
Tricumen partner Darko Kapor said JPMorgan's performance
stemmed from continued strength in equity and debt capital
markets, which are among its biggest businesses, as well as a
strong third quarter in interest rates, foreign exchange, credit
and equity derivatives trading, where it outpaced most peers.
Year-to-date, JPMorgan earned the most from capital markets,
making operating revenue of $19.5 billion, ahead of Goldman
Sachs and Citi, which made $17.9 billion and $15 billion
respectively, a Tricumen ranking showed.
The report will be welcome news to JPMorgan, which last
month posted its first quarterly loss under Chief Executive
Jamie Dimon, and faces over a dozen legal probes globally.
Tricumen said Citi's gains stemmed from the resilience of
its fixed income, currency and commodities (FICC) trading
revenues, an area where many of its competitors saw revenues
battered in the third quarter.
Britain-based Tricumen tracks data from Bank of America
Merrill Lynch, Barclays, BNP Paribas,
Citi, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Goldman
Sachs, HSBC, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Royal
Bank of Scotland, Societe Generale and UBS
.
French bank Societe Generale also saw its share of revenue
increase by 0.7 percentage points, though it remains a much
smaller player than its peers.
Kapor said SocGen has been increasing its revenue share
throughout the year through its activities in debt capital
markets, where it seems to have found a way to increase or at
least maintain margin.
Goldman Sachs was among the biggest losers, seeing its share
of revenue drop by 0.7 percentage points after a tough third
quarter, according to Tricumen.
Revenue from FICC trading for clients, one of Goldman's
biggest businesses, tumbled 47 percent in the quarter, Goldman
reported in October.
Switzerland's UBS, however, was the worst performer. Its
share of revenue slipped 1.1 percentage points due its pull back
from FICC.
Separately on Thursday, research by analytics firm Coalition
forecast revenue at the top 10 global investment banks to
decline by 5 percent to $151.7 billion in 2013 due to weak
returns from FICC activities.
FICC revenues are expected to fall 20 percent year-on-year
to $73.6 billion after a decline in institutional client
activity, the absence of another European Central Bank long-term
refinancing operation (LTRO) and bankers holding off trading in
anticipation of interest rates rises, Coalition said.
Equities, however, are forecast to deliver their best return
since 2010, with revenues up 22 percent year-on-year at $40.9
billion, while investment banking will see revenues rise 10
percent to $37.2 billion, Coalition's report showed.
Coalition includes data from Bank of America Merrill Lynch,
Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citi, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank,
Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and UBS.