Investment banks likely to cut more staff: report

* Investment banks may cut more staff

* ROE levels to hit mid-teens over long term

* Rating downgrades to affect business model changes

By Lauren Tara LaCapra

April 26 Investment banks globally will likely have to reduce staff levels by at least another 10 percent to achieve profitability targets, and the next round of layoffs may ax senior executives, a report said.

Pay levels may get cut as well, particularly for senior employees who tend to be the most expensive for a bank, according to a report by Boston Consulting Group.

"As revenues and profits decrease, banks will need to find new incentives to retain their top talent," said the report.

Although investment banks have historically paid out 40 to 50 percent of their revenue in compensation, business pressures "may put an end to this standard," it continued.

Investment banks across the globe cut thousands of traders, bankers and support staff from their payrolls last year and reduced bonus pools by billions of dollars in an effort to boost their bottom lines. The Boston Consulting Group report suggests that Wall Street firms will have to cut another 10 to 12 percent of staff to reach higher profit targets in a weak business environment.

Banks are struggling to increase the profit they can wring out of their equity, known as "return on equity." Before the financial crisis, an investment bank's return on equity could top 30 percent, but now many are struggling to exceed the single digits.

In the long run, return on equity levels for the sector may be closer to the mid-teens, BCG said. Revenues are not likely to rise much, as capital requirements increase and more restrictions are placed on trading businesses.

"We don't see any miracle coming," said Philippe Morel, a senior partner and leader of Boston Consulting Group's capital markets segment, which issued the report on Thursday.

In the first quarter of this year, Goldman Sachs Group Inc's ROE was 12 percent. Its chief rival, Morgan Stanley , was lower, posting an ROE of 9 percent. JPMorgan Chase & Co generated a return on equity of 17 percent in the quarter, reflecting the kind of returns that are possible in the sector now, BCG said.

Upcoming rating cuts may force banks' trading desks to retreat from elaborate, sophisticated products and focus on high volume trading of basic instruments, the BCG report said.

Moody's Corp has said it may downgrade several global investment banks next month. Morgan Stanley is at risk of being downgraded to the Baa category, a rating that is uncomfortably close to a junk rating for many clients.

Morgan Stanley has said that such a downgrade could require it to post another $6.52 billion in collateral. Executives there have also said that the bank is moving away from complex over-the-counter derivatives trades to focus on simpler products, like Treasuries and foreign exchange.