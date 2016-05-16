Investors made bets on Allergan just weeks before deal collapsed

BOSTON May 16 Hedge funds, including Baupost
Group, Davidson Kempner Capital Management and Magnetar
Financial, made investments in Allergan Plc during the
first quarter, betting that the company would become the world's
biggest drug maker.
Seth Klarman's Baupost Group bought 1.7 million shares
during the first three months of 2016, while Davidson Kempner
bought 833,099 shares and Magnetar bought 775,453 shares.
Similarly, Eton Park Capital and Maverick Capital nearly
doubled the stakes their firms already owned. Eric Mindich's
Eton Park bought 926,504 shares and Lee Ainslie's Maverick
Capital bought 730,432 shares. Adage Capital Partners nearly
doubled its holdings, buying 547,759 shares to hold 1.2 million
shares.
The investments came weeks after Allergan agreed with rival
Pfizer Inc in November to a merger that was valued at
more than $150 billion.
But their bet that the two companies would become the
world's biggest pharmaceutical company was wrong as the deal
collapsed in early April and Allergan's stock dropped.
The merger derailed due to U.S. Treasury action to curb
inversions or where companies move abroad to cut taxes.
Some investors trimmed their Allergan stakes in the first
quarter. Viking Global Investors cut it by 18 percent to own 4.8
million shares at the end of the quarter.
Senator Investment Group cut its position by more than half
when it sold 875,000 shares and Third Point trimmed its holding
by selling 400,000 shares to own 5 million. Jana Partners cut
its stake by 718,000 shares to 447,000 shares and Omega Advisors
cut its stake by about 221,000 shares to 561,000 shares.
Hoplite Capital cut its stake by roughly half to own 299,825
shares.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Bernard Orr)