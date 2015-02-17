Tepper's Appaloosa shows 40 pct decrease in long position value in Q4

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Feb 17 David Tepper's Appaloosa
Management saw a sharp decrease in the value of its bullish
equity bets in the fourth quarter, months after the hedge fund
manager warned against being too optimistic about the U.S. stock
market, a regulatory filing showed.
The market value of Appaloosa's long positions - bets that
selected stocks will rise in price - fell by about 40 percent to
$4.05 billion in the fourth quarter from $6.8 billion in the
prior quarter, according to filing on Friday with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission.
Much of the decrease came because Appaloosa trimmed most of
its positions and sold entire stakes in 15 companies. The firm
sold 185,000 shares of General Motors Co, its most
valuable stake at $552 million, and scrapped positions in Apple
, Citigroup, Halliburton, Alibaba
, and Facebook, among others.
While Tepper, who sold about 1.2 million Apple shares,
missed out on a 16 percent rally in Apple shares and a 13
percent gain in Halliburton shares so far this year, his
eliminations of stakes in Citigroup, Alibaba and Facebook proved
prescient. All of those companies have declined in 2015.
Alibaba, which has stumbled nearly 16 percent this year,
accounted for 725,000 shares in Apaloosa's holdings. Tepper had
also owned 8.3 million Citigroup shares, 5 million Halliburton
shares and 3.6 million Facebook shares.
Tepper's bearish tilt came after the billionaire investor
told a packed ballroom last May: "I'm not saying go short, just
don't be too friggin' long." Tepper had said he did not think
U.S. economic growth was as strong as it should be and that
central banks were being complacent.
While the benchmark U.S. S&P 500 stock index has
rallied over 11 percent since Tepper's call, its acceleration
has slowed in recent months. The index has risen just 1.9
percent so far this year, compared with last year's 11.4 percent
gain.
Other investors have warned of dramatic market swings ahead.
"We are in more volatile times," said David Kotok, chairman
and chief investment officer of investment firm Cumberland
Advisors in Sarasota, Florida, on Tuesday. While Kotok said the
trend was for stock markets to continue rising, volatility will
increase.
Tepper's only new position in the fourth quarter was a 2.9
million-share stake in American Realty Capital Properties Inc
, Friday's filing showed.
An Appaloosa spokesman did not respond to an email request
for comment.
(Additional reporting by Luciana Lopez; Editing by Jennifer
Ablan and Jonathan Oatis)