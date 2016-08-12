Tepper's Appaloosa cuts back on some big energy bets in 2nd qtr

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 16
Jan 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
BOSTON Aug 12 Billionaire hedge fund manager David Tepper cut back on some of his biggest bets in the energy sector and sold off other names during the second quarter, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.
Tepper's Appaloosa Management cut its stakes in Williams Partners and Energy Transfer Partners by nearly 30 percent and exited Range Resources Corp. and Cabot Oil and Gas Corp., the filing shows.
Investment managers are required to say what U.S. stocks they owned every quarter. While the filing is released 45 days after the end of the quarter and is backward-looking, it is closely watched nonetheless because other investors look to big hedge funds' moves for possible investment trends.
Tepper, who moved from New Jersey to Florida, where he receives more favorable tax treatment, made a new bet on Quorum Health Corp but slashed his investment in healthcare company HCA by 61 percent, down to 1.2 million shares. He also significantly increased his bet on Allergan by adding 981,700 shares and owned 1.2 million at the end of the quarter.
Valeant, the embattled drug company, was in Tepper's portfolio for only a short time. He sold 945,000 shares in the second quarter, liquidating the stake he bought in the first quarter.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Dan Grebler)
Jan 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Shareholders of bankrupt Peabody Energy Corp will seek this week to be part of a reorganized company whose prospects have brightened after a recent surge in coal prices and its stock, Barron's reported in its Sunday issue.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Trust in governments, companies and the media plunged last year as ballots from the United States to Britain to the Philippines rocked political establishments and scandals hit business.