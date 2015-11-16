Big hedge funds trimmed Apple stakes during 3rd-qtr share slump

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 16 Top U.S. hedge funds trimmed
their positions in Apple Inc during the third quarter,
a period when shares of the iPhone maker fell 12 percent.
A filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
released on Monday showed that Adage Capital Partners held 8.5
million Apple shares on Sept. 30, down 4 percent from June 30.
Other recent filings showed that Bridgewater Associates held
274,852 Apple shares as of Sept 30, about half as many as three
months earlier, and that Coatue Management LLC owned 6.8 million
shares on Sept 30, twenty percent fewer than in the prior
quarter.
Tiger Eye Capital LLC, which held 356,502 Apple shares in
June, held none in September.
Apple shares declined 12 percent during the third quarter,
in part because of concerns about sales of its iPhone, to close
at $110.30 on Sept. 30. They reached a high for the year of
$134.54 in April. In recent weeks the stock has remained close
to the quarter-end level and closed Friday at $112.34.
The sale of shares could have protected the third-quarter
hedge fund sellers against losses, though they also could have
sold before July 20 when the stock closed at $132.07, its
highest close of the quarter.
(Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)