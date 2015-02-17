Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway discloses new stake in Deere-filing

NEW YORK Feb 17 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Tuesday disclosed a new stake in agricultural and construction equipment maker Deere & Co, one of a handful of changes in its stock holdings during the fourth quarter.

Berkshire reported a 17.1 million-share stake, according to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing that detailed its domestic equity investments as of Dec. 31.

Buffett began accumulating the position in the third quarter but had not previously disclosed it. The SEC often lets Buffett quietly accumulate large stakes to deter copycats.

Shares of the company rose 1.2 percent after the bell.

Berkshire Hathaway also reported a new stake of 4.7 million shares in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc.

And the sprawling conglomerate increased its stake in IBM Corp, adding 9 percent for a total 77 million shares.

On the other hand, Berkshire dissolved its stake in oil company Exxon Mobil Corp.

U.S. regulators require large investors to disclose their stock holdings every quarter, and the disclosures can offer a window to their strategies for buying and selling stocks.

Berkshire owns more than 80 businesses ranging from ice cream to insurance to railroads. (Reporting by Luciana Lopez and Jonathan Stempel; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)