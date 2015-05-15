版本:
Buffett's Berkshire adds to some of its biggest stock holdings

May 15 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Friday said it has increased its holdings in some of its biggest stock investments, including Wells Fargo & Co and International Business Machines Corp.

The changes were disclosed in a regulatory filing detailing Berkshire's U.S.-listed stock portfolio as of March 31.

Berkshire previously disclosed it had bought $1.62 billion of equity securities and sold $1.11 billion in the quarter. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

