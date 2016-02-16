Berkshire boosts oil bet with Kinder Morgan stake

Feb 16 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc
on Tuesday disclosed a new investment in pipeline
operator Kinder Morgan Inc, boosting its bet on the oil
industry as prices hover near lows not seen in more than a
decade.
Berkshire owned about 26.53 million Kinder Morgan shares
worth roughly $395.9 million at year end, according to a U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission filing detailing its stock
investments.
Buffett has for much of the last year been adding to
Berkshire's investment in oil refiner Phillips 66, and
now owns a roughly 14.3 percent stake.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Jonathan
Oatis)