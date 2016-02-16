UPDATE 3-Buffett's Berkshire raises oil bet with Kinder Morgan stake

(Adds details on Kinder Morgan, Phillips 66)
By Jonathan Stempel
Feb 16 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc
on Tuesday disclosed a new investment in pipeline
operator Kinder Morgan Inc, boosting its bet on the oil
industry as crude prices hover near 12-year lows.
Berkshire owned about 26.53 million Kinder Morgan shares
worth roughly $395.9 million at year end, according to a U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission filing detailing its
U.S.-listed stock investments.
Shares of Kinder Morgan rallied in after-hours trading,
rising $1.08, or 6.9 percent, to $16.70. They had closed up 66
cents at $15.62 in regular trading.
It is unclear whether Buffett or one of his portfolio
managers, Todd Combs and Ted Weschler, invested in Kinder
Morgan, though investments of this size are often not Buffett's.
Nonetheless, investors often view such disclosures as a
signal of where Buffett and his deputies see value.
Berkshire has also been boosting its stake in Phillips 66
, and as of Friday had spent $1.08 billion this year on
the oil refiner's stock. That gave it a 14.3 percent stake now
worth about $5.91 billion.
Kinder Morgan shares have fallen by nearly two-thirds since
April as falling oil prices cut into profitability.
That plunge has prompted the Houston-based company to lower
capital spending, and in December cut its dividend for the first
time.
"KMI has many of the qualities Buffett looks for in his
investments, including stable, fee-based assets which generate
significant amounts of cash flow," Morningstar Inc analyst Peggy
Connerty said in an email, referring to Kinder Morgan's ticker.
Given the stock price decline, and Kinder Morgan's plan to
improve its balance sheet without issuing new shares this year,
"for a long-term oriented investor KMI is a decent name to own,"
she said.
Kinder Morgan spokeswoman Melissa Ruiz said: "We are pleased
that others see the value in the company that we see."
According to Tuesday's filing, Wells Fargo & Co
remained Berkshire's biggest U.S. stock holding at $26.08
billion, followed by Kraft Heinz Co at $23.69 billion.
A stake in International Business Machines Corp
declined by nearly $600 million in the quarter to $11.15
billion.
Berkshire also reported boosting its share stake in Deere &
Co and cutting its share stake in AT&T Inc.
Berkshire also owns roughly 90 businesses including the BNSF
railroad, Dairy Queen ice cream, Fruit of the Loom underwear and
Geico auto insurance. It paid about $32 billion last month for
industrial parts maker Precision Castparts Corp.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Jonathan
Oatis and Lisa Shumaker)