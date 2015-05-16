REFILE-Top U.S. hedge funds adjust energy bets on sliding oil prices

(Corrects number of shares in ninth paragraph to 407,580
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK May 15 Top U.S. hedge fund managers
made contrasting bets on energy companies in the first quarter,
with Greenlight Capital's David Einhorn sticking with names
pummeled by falling oil prices, while Hayman Capital's Kyle Bass
bet on frackers, regulatory filings showed on Friday.
Einhorn's $11 billion Greenlight Capital increased its stake
in Consol Energy Inc by 7.3 million shares to 20.6
million shares and kept its stake in Oil States International
Inc unchanged at 265,028 shares over the quarter,
according to the Securities and Exchange Commission filings,
despite losses of about 18 percent and 19 percent in those
companies' respective stock prices.
Einhorn, an activist investor who made his name betting
against Lehman Brothers months before the investment bank
crumbled, slammed fracking companies at the Sohn Investment
Conference in New York on May 4 as cash-burners. Consol is a
coal and natural gas producer, while Oil States International is
an oil services company.
Hayman's regulatory filings, meanwhile, showed that the firm
took small positions in each of the five fracking companies that
Einhorn would later warn against, including Pioneer Natural
Resources Co, which Einhorn called the "mother fracker."
U.S. crude prices fell over 10 percent in the first quarter
with prices hitting a six-year low of $42 a barrel on March 18.
EOG and Whiting Petroleum Corp, two of the fracking
companies Hayman bought that Einhorn later criticized, fell 0.4
and 6.4 percent, respectively.
John Paulson's Paulson and Co reacted differently to the
drop in Whiting's stock price and cut its stake in the company
by 7.5 percent to 12.4 million shares.
U.S. crude, which has since recovered about 34 percent to
nearly $60 a barrel since mid-March, was trading as high as $107
last June before being hit by oversupply.
Of Hayman's 26 positions in the first quarter, all but four
were in energy companies. While small, with the biggest being a
114,143 share stake in exploration and production company Penn
Virginia Corp, the positions were all new.
Other top hedge funds reacted differently to falling oil
prices, with Soros Fund Management increasing its stake in oil
services company Baker Hughes Inc by 6.6 percent to
407,580 shares and Dan Loeb's Third Point LLC cutting its stake
in Phillips 66 by 1 million shares to 4 million shares.
Baker Hughes and Phillips 66 performed well in the quarter
despite the oil rout, rallying 13.4 percent and 10 percent,
respectively.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione. Editing by Andre Grenon)