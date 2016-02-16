UPDATE 1-Stiritz cuts stake in Herbalife to 5.2 pct -filing

(Adds details on filing, other investors' filings)
BOSTON Feb 16 William Stiritz, one of the
largest investors in Herbalife Ltd, cut his stake in the
nutrition and weight loss company to 5.2 percent, down from 8.2
percent, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday.
Stiritz, the nonexecutive chairman of cereal maker Post
Holdings who had been chief executive officer of the company
until late 2014, said in a 13G/A filing that he owns roughly 4.8
million shares in Herbalife, or 5.2 percent of the company.
On April 3, 2015, Stiritz said he owned roughly 7.6 million
shares, or 8.2 percent of the company, according to an earlier
filing.
Stiritz has been a staunch supporter of Herbalife in its
long-running battle with hedge fund manager William Ackman, who
has accused the company of running a pyramid scheme, allegations
Herbalife has repeatedly denied.
Ackman made a $1 billion short bet against the company in 2012
when the stock was trading around $47 a share. It is now trading
at $44.98.
Tuesday marks the deadline for investment managers to show
what they owned at the end of the fourth quarter and Huber
Capital, another big owner, said it cut its position by 7
percent to 1.2 million shares.
Other big filers, including Carl Icahn, Herbalife's biggest
investor, have not submitted their filings yet.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Matthew Lewis)