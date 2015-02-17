CORRECTED-HIGHLIGHTS-Top U.S. hedge funds scale back on Apple ahead of all-time high

(Corrects paragraph 11 to "fourth quarter," from "second
quarter")
By Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Sam Forgione
NEW YORK Feb 17 Top U.S. hedge fund management
firms, including David Einhorn's Greenlight Capital and Philippe
Laffont's Coatue Management, cut their stakes in Apple Inc
during the fourth quarter, ahead of the iPhone maker's
strong rally this year, according to regulatory filings.
Apple was a big winner in 2014, with its shares racking up
returns of 37.72 percent. The company's stock is up more than 16
percent in the year to date and hit an intraday record on
Tuesday of $129.45 per share. Last week, its stock market value
ballooned above $700 billion, bigger than Switzerland's gross
domestic product.
Although Apple is the biggest position in Coatue
Management's portfolio, the firm sold 1.7 million shares at the
end of the quarter, or 15 percent of its stake in the company,
leaving it with 8.9 million shares, according to a regulatory
filing on Tuesday.
In a filing on Friday, Greenlight cut Apple holdings by 6.2
percent to 8.6 million shares during the quarter.
Eric Mandelblatt's Soroban Capital Partners sold 4.3 million
Apple call options, liquidating the fund's position. And David
Tepper's Appaloosa Management hedge fund revealed that it had
dissolved its stake in Apple.
Last week, billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn said the
technology company's shares should be trading at $216 apiece,
equivalent to a market capitalization of about $1.26 trillion.
The moves by Greenlight and Coatue were revealed in
quarterly disclosures of manager stock holdings, known as 13F
filings, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. They
are of great interest to investors trying to divine a pattern in
what savvy traders are selling and buying.
But relying on the filings to develop an investment strategy
comes with some peril because the disclosures are
backward-looking and come out 45 days after the end of each
quarter.
Still, the filings offer a glimpse into what hedge fund
managers saw as opportunities to make money on the long side.
The filings do not disclose short positions, or bets that a
stock will fall in price. As a result, the public filings do not
always present a complete picture of a management firm's stock
holdings.
The following are some of the hot stocks and sectors in
which hedge fund managers either took new positions or exited
existing positions in the fourth quarter.
ACTAVIS
Coatue Management opened a new position, buying 964,155
shares, as the pharmaceutical company Actavis Plc won the
high-stakes battle to buy Botox maker Allergan Inc.
Daniel Loeb's Third Point upped its stake by 20 percent to
3.5 million shares. But Neil Chriss' Hutchin Hill cut its
position by 13 percent, selling 17,201 shares to own 28.3
million at the end of the quarter.
AGRIUM INC
Activist investor ValueAct bought 2.9 million shares to own
8.2 million at the end of the quarter.
AMGEN INC
The biotechnology company is being pressured by hedge fund
investor Daniel Loeb to break itself apart and has seen its
share price rise in the last quarter.
Alex Denner, who now runs Sarissa Capital after working for
Carl Icahn, upped his stake by 165 percent to 50.6 million
shares.
BAKER HUGHES INC
Farallon Capital Management put on a new position in the
oilfield services company, which will be bought by rival
Halliburton Co, buying 3.5 million shares.
Activist fund ValueAct Capital, which like Farallon is
located in San Francisco, took an even bigger new position,
buying up 14.9 million shares. ValueAct also took a 20.9
million-share stake in Halliburton.
BANK OF AMERICA
John Burbank's Passport Capital, which made money early this
year by betting against energy exchange-traded funds, added a
position in Bank of America Corp, buying 2.8 million shares.
EBAY
Jon Jacobson's Highfields Capital upped its stake in eBay
Inc by 39 percent when it added 1.8 million shares to own 6.5
million at the quarter's end. Third Point bought 5.5 million
shares to own 10 million shares.
FACEBOOK INC
Tiger Consumer cut its holdings by 28 percent to 854,980
shares. Aaron Cowen's Suvretta Capital bought 629,600 shares,
putting on a new position.
GENERAL MOTORS CO
Caxton Associates made a new bet, buying 1.2 million shares
in the automaker.
LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC
Coatue raised its stake in the European cable operator by 34
percent and bought 1.4 million shares to own 5.6 million shares.
Tiger Consumer sold 527,956 shares, leaving it with 1.5 million
shares.
NETFLIX INC
Coatue cut its position by 13 percent, selling 287,415
shares to own 1.8 million shares. Tiger Consumer, however,
opened a new position, buying 182,098 shares.
TESLA MOTORS INC
Highfields Capital put on a new position in the high-end
electric car maker, buying 91,296 shares. Tesla shares fell late
last year but climbed anew in early 2015.
SUNEDISON INC
Third Point nearly doubled its stake by buying 5 million
shares to own 11.2 million.
The solar energy company saw its shares drop late last year
but recover in the last months.
YAHOO INC
Passport Capital slashed its position by 81 percent, selling
6 million shares to own 1.4 million at the end of the quarter.
ZOETIS INC
The animal health company, which made headlines when
activist investors William Ackman and Scott Ferguson bought big
stakes, also saw new interest from other hedge funds. Highfields
Capital bought 252,000 shares.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Sam Forgione; Compiled By
Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)