Jana Partners takes new stakes in Alibaba, McDonald's in 3rd qtr

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 14 Jana Partners LLC, the $11
billion hedge fund run by Barry Rosenstein, took new stakes in
Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba and fast food
company McDonald's Corp in the third quarter, according
to a regulatory filing on Friday.
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's $25 billion listing in September
set records as the largest ever. While that initial public
offering priced at $68 per share, the stock has since surged to
about $115.
Jana took a new stake of 300,000 shares of the Chinese
company in the third quarter, according to the 13F filing, which
details some of the fund's holdings as of Sept. 30.
A request for comment to Alibaba was not immediately
returned. Jana declined to comment.
Jana became the latest among activist investors - those
sensing the opportunity to help turn around struggling
businesses - to focus on McDonald's, buying 842,268 shares of
the company in the quarter.
McDonald's Chief Executive Don Thompson took the helm in
July 2012. Shortly thereafter, business at the company, which
outperformed its peers during the recession, began to slow.
This year is expected to be the first in more than a decade
that sales at its established restaurants will fall, with the
company battling internal and external pressures, from unwieldy
menus to political and economic pressures in Europe.
The fund opened other new positions from July to September,
as well, including a 2.8 million-share stake in drugmaker Amgen
Inc, which has come under investor pressure this year
to split the company. Amgen has rejected that course.
Rosenstein's fund also increased its stakes in Groupon Inc
, adding 10 percent to 51.68 million shares, and
Walgreen Co, by 12.5 percent to 12.5 million shares.
In September Rosenstein won a seat on the Walgreen board,
with Jana set to work with the drugstore chain to cut costs and
change the kinds of products stocked in the company's stores.
The 13F filings provide a window onto the strategies of some
of the world's biggest investors.
But the view is limited: Not only do the documents look back
to the previous quarter, they also do not disclose short
positions.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission also sometimes
allows managers not to disclose sensitive positions.
(Reporting by Luciana Lopez and Lisa Baertlein; Additional
reporting by Bangalore newsroom; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)