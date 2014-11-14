UPDATE 2-Jana Partners in Q3 took new Valeant stake, upped eBay stake

(Adds McDonald's statement)
By Luciana Lopez and Lisa Baertlein
NEW YORK Nov 14 Jana Partners LLC, the $11
billion hedge fund run by Barry Rosenstein, took a new stake in
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc and vastly
increased its holdings of online auction site eBay Inc
in the third quarter, according to a regulatory filing on
Friday.
Jana bought 1.284 million shares of Valeant, which has been
trying to buy Botox-maker Allergan Inc this year. But
the hostile bid soon brought scrutiny from the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission, which began looking at the potential
deal in August.
Jana added more than 12 million shares of eBay, bringing its
total stake to 13.063 million shares.
EBay this year bowed to pressure from activist investor Carl
Icahn to spin off its PayPal payments service. The action is
expected to give PayPal more flexibility to make deals in the
rapidly evolving payments sector as growth in eBay's traditional
e-commerce business slows.
Jana declined to comment. Messages to eBay and Valeant
requesting comment were not immediately returned.
Rosenstein's fund also increased its stakes in Groupon Inc
by 10 percent, for a total of 51.68 million shares, and
increased its stake in Walgreen Co, by 12.5 percent, for
a total 12.5 million shares.
In September Rosenstein won a seat on the Walgreen
board.
Also in the third quarter, Jana took a new stake, of 300,000
shares, in Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
and a new stake, of 842,268 shares, in fast-food
company McDonald's Corp.
Jana became the latest among activist investors - those
sensing the opportunity to help turn around struggling
businesses - to focus on McDonald's.
"We welcome all investments in McDonald's," a McDonald's
spokeswoman said. "As always, our focus is on maximizing
shareholder value through initiatives that ultimately benefit
our customers."
After Don Thompson became chief executive in July 2012,
business at McDonald's, which outperformed its peers during the
recession, began to slow.
The 13F filings with regulators made by Jana and other funds
provide a window onto the strategies of some of the world's
biggest investors. But the view is limited. Not only do the
documents look back to the previous quarter, they do not
disclose short positions.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission also sometimes
allows money managers not to disclose sensitive positions.
(Additional reporting by Bangalore newsroom and Yasmeen
Abutaleb in New York; Editing by Jennifer Ablan, Steve Orlofsky
and Leslie Adler)