Large SolarCity owner cuts stake in second quarter

BOSTON Aug 15 A large SolarCity Corp
hedge fund investor cut most of its stake in the solar panel
installer during the second quarter, quarterly filings show, the
period when the company received a buyout offer from Tesla
Motors Inc.
Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co listed owning 43,840 shares of
SolarCity at the end of June, down from 832,139 shares of the
company at the end of the first quarter, a recent securities
filing showed.
During the same period, Gilder Gagnon of New York boosted
its stake in Tesla 24 percent to 808,661 shares.
SolarCity this month accepted a $2.6 billion offer from
electric carmaker Tesla, a deal first announced on June 21 and a
step in the plan of Elon Musk to create a carbon-free energy and
transportation company.
Musk is chief executive of Tesla, chairman of both companies
and their biggest shareholder. Shares of SolarCity have fallen
more than half this year, making some skeptical of the deal that
caused Tesla's stock to drop 10 percent on the first trading day
after the merger was announced. Tesla shares have since
recovered.
