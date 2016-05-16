Soros returns to gold investments in Q1 - 13F filing

UPDATE 1-HSBC to shift staff from Britain to Paris after Brexit
* Shares up 1 percent by 0821 GMT (Adds details, share price)
May 16 Soros Fund Management LLC returned to gold investments in the first quarter after staying away for two quarters, a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission showed on Monday as the metal saw its biggest quarterly rally in nearly three decades.
The fund returned to invest in Barrick Gold Corp after dissolving its stake in the company in the third quarter of last year.
It bought 1.05 million shares in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's biggest gold exchanged-traded fund (ETF), valued at about $123.5 million, while it bought nearly 19.4 million shares in Barrick Gold at a value of $263.7 million, the filing showed. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in New York; Editing by Bernard Orr)
LONDON, Jan 18 Britain's Brexit minister David Davis said the government had received positive responses from Brussels after Prime Minister Theresa May set out her priorities for upcoming negotiations on leaving the European Union.
JAKARTA, Jan 18 The Indonesian unit of U.S. copper miner Freeport McMoRan Inc is expected to pay more in taxes once it obtains a new mining permit, a finance ministry official said, as part of new rules on the mining sector in Southeast Asia's largest economy.