Starboard buys small stakes in Cabelas, Fiesta, Tronc

Nov 14 Starboard Value LP, the activist hedge
fund that pushed for the board shake-up and sale of internet
company Yahoo Inc. early this year, added media group
Tronc Inc. to its investment portfolio in the last
quarter, according to a filing.
Starboard also bought shares in cybersecurity company
Imperva Inc., Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. and
outdoor sporting retailer Cabelas Inc., the firm's
quarterly filing said.
All of the new positions were small holdings worth tens of
millions of dollars each or less, unlike it's large activist
positions which are usually worth more than $200 million.
The filing also said it had sold its $24.4 million stake in
refiner Delek U.S. Holdings Inc..
(Reporting by Michael Flaherty)